WASHINGTON: Iran believes a fair diplomatic solution to end the war with the United States remains possible but will not compromise on keeping enriched uranium inside the country, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, as President Donald Trump insisted Washington wanted a “real deal” with Tehran amid mounting regional escalations.

Araqchi said Iran continued to exchange messages with the US through mediators and was seeking an agreement that would prevent another war, according to interviews published Friday by Iranian newspapers.

“We still have hope in diplomacy,” Araqchi said, adding that Tehran wanted guarantees that Washington was serious about negotiations before proceeding further. He said discussions with mediators had also addressed the form and nature of confidence-building measures.

Iran's red lines included keeping enriched uranium inside the country, Araqchi said, while expressing belief that a fair solution could still be reached.

Trump, meanwhile, told reporters Friday that Iran wanted an agreement but not one that Washington would find acceptable, reiterating his preference for a negotiated settlement while leaving open the possibility of further military action.

“We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal,” Trump said at a press conference.

The president has alternated between signaling an interest in resolving the longstanding nuclear dispute and asserting that the United States does not need an agreement with its longtime adversary.

Diplomatic efforts have continued as hostilities spread across the Gulf. Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met senior Qatari officials in Berlin on Thursday to discuss mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran, Axios reported.

Trump told the news website he would not decide on his next steps in the war until the new year.

Iran has widened attacks on Gulf neighbors, striking a US air base in Kuwait and launching several attacks on Bahrain in what appeared to be retaliation for an American strike the previous day.

It has also intensified attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, including ships using a US-protected shipping lane, heightening concerns over regional security and maritime traffic.

Asked Friday about a reported Iranian plot to detonate an explosive containing nuclear material, potentially a so-called dirty bomb, in the United States, Trump said Washington would not allow it.

“We know a lot about what’s happening in Iran,” he said. “We know everything they say. We know who they are, where they are. We’ll find out about it.”



