The European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Monday extended until September 30 its warning to airlines to avoid airspace over the waters of the ‌Arabian Gulf within ‌Bahrain, Kuwait, ‌Qatar ⁠and the UAE, ⁠revising an earlier advisory that recommended avoiding the countries’ entire airspace.



It also asked airlines to ⁠not operate over ‌Gulf ‌of Oman waters within ‌Oman’s Muscat flight ‌information region.



The agency lifted its previous recommendation that airlines avoid Jordanian ‌airspace, but advised operators to exercise caution ⁠through ⁠September 30.



EASA also extended its recommendations that airlines not operate in the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Lebanon until the end of September.