DAMASCUS: An explosion struck a gas export pipeline in northeastern Syria on Thursday, sparking a fire in the fourth such attack targeting the country’s energy infrastructure in recent months.

The state-owned Syrian Petroleum Co. said the blast hit Al-Jabsa gas pipeline in Al-Arbeidi area of southern Hasakah province, about 60 km from the city of Al-Shaddadi, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Emergency teams isolated the affected section of the pipeline and shut off valves on both sides of the blast site to contain the fire, while firefighting and security personnel secured the surrounding area, SANA reported.

The extent of the damage and any disruption to gas supplies were not immediately clear. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident follows several suspected sabotage attacks on Syria’s oil and gas infrastructure, which has suffered extensive damage during the 14-year civil war.

On Oct. 7, an oil pipeline near Tal Hamis in Hasakah was damaged in “act of sabotage,” according to the Syrian Petroleum Co. Authorities said those responsible had been arrested and referred to the judiciary.

Days earlier, on Sept. 28, an explosion struck the Al-Jabsa gas pipeline near Al-Shoula in Deir Ezzor, halting gas supplies to power stations. Authorities blamed the incident on sabotage and restored operations after replacing a damaged section of the pipeline.

In August, another explosion on the gas export pipeline from Al-Jabsa plant in Hasakah disrupted supplies to several electricity-generating turbines. The company said preliminary investigations indicated deliberate sabotage.

Thursday’s blast also coincided with damage to a separate pipeline transporting petroleum products from the coastal city of Baniyas to Homs.

The pipeline was punctured in the Hadida area, causing an oil leak and forcing authorities to close the Homs–Tartus highway in both directions and divert traffic.

Repair teams were deployed to contain the leak and restore the pipeline. The cause of that incident has not been confirmed.

Syria’s oil, gas and electricity sectors were severely damaged during the civil war, leaving the country struggling to restore production and meet domestic energy demand following the overthrow of former president Bashar Assad in December 2024.

The repeated attacks have raised concerns over the security of critical energy infrastructure as authorities work to rehabilitate the country’s power and fuel networks.