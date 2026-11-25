CAIRO: Israeli caretaker Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that Iran was developing chemical weapons and showing signs of seeking to reactivate its nuclear program.

Katz said Tehran had not resumed its nuclear program since Israeli-US strikes on key sites in June 2025, but told reporters at his office in Tel Aviv that “there are signs it is trying to.”

He also alleged that Iran was developing chemical weapons but did not say how far the program had advanced or where it was taking place. He did, however, vow to stop Tehran from obtaining them.

The Times of Israel also cited a report on Wednesday saying Israel has known for more than a decade about Iran’s development of chemical weapons.

The report, from public broadcaster Kan, cited sources familiar with the matter and claimed that materials related to Iran’s alleged chemical weapons program were found among Iranian nuclear archives seized by Israel in 2018. However, the archives were not taken along with files more directly related to the country’s nuclear program.