DUBAI: Gulf Giants made it two wins from two in the DP World ILT20 Season 5, beating MI Emirates by six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

An impressive bowling performance, led by tournament debutant Shamar Joseph, bowled MI Emirates out for 91 in 19.3 overs, their lowest total in the league and the joint-second lowest in Dubai in league history.

Shamar (3/9) and David Wiese (3/19) led a disciplined bowling effort, with Alzarri Joseph (1/14), Azmatullah Omarzai (1/19) and Haider Razzaq (1/14) chipping in. Ibrahim Zadran’s unbeaten 50 off 35 balls then guided the chase, which was completed with 37 balls to spare.

Jordan Thompson struck in the first over to give the MI Emirates an early breakthrough with the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0 off 5). Fazalhaq Farooqi made it two wickets for one run in the second over by bowling Liam Livingstone (1 off 4).

Omarzai (6 off 11) was the third to fall in the fifth over, as MI Emirates looked to strengthen their hold on a low total. Dhruv Parashar (15 off 12) followed in the eighth over, giving Rashid Khan his only wicket of the game and leaving the Giants in a tough position at 50/4.

Heinrich Klaasen and Zadran then took the team to victory with an unbroken 43-run stand. Zadran carried his bat, scoring an unbeaten half century with five fours and a six. Klaasen made 16 off 16, including a four and a six.

Earlier, MI Emirates lost their first wicket on the third ball of the innings, with Muhammad Waseem (4 off 3) bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai. Shamar then struck twice in the fourth over with the wickets of Kusal Perera (6 off 9) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (0 off 2) to leave MI Emirates on 19/3.

Shamar claimed his third wicket in the last over of the powerplay, bowling Sherfane Rutherford (1 off 7) to leave MI Emirates rattled at 22/4. He had not conceded a single run until then. Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran tried to rebuild the innings, but their 29-run stand was broken by Wiese in the 12th over to dismiss Pooran (23 off 34) and make it 51/5.

Haider Razzaq joined the wicket-takers with the crucial scalp of Pollard (13 off 18) in the 13th over, just as the MI Emirates captain appeared to drag his side back into the contest. Rashid Khan (7 off 5) soon followed in the 15th over.

Romario Shepherd (13 off 18) went in the 17th over, leaving MI Emirates reeling at 80/8, and Jordan Thompson (3 off 6) fell to Wiese in the 18th. The end came at 19.3 overs, with MI Emirates all out for 91.

Player of the Match, Gulf Giants’ Shamar Joseph said: “I thought it was simple. I saw Omarzai bowling and the ball was seaming and swinging. It’s my debut here, and I’m feeling amazing about what I did. Our chances are good. You meet new people, and a lot of them have played around the world, which helps me. Getting information on the conditions is important.”

MI Emirates skipper Pollard said: “We lost a couple of wickets in clusters. You practice for scenarios and conditions, so you don’t use pitches as an excuse. I told the bowlers not to look for magic balls. I fielded at short leg numerous times just to try and put pressure on the opponents. There’s no need to dissect it much, as it was tough for both sides’ batters.”