BAGHDAD: The Iraqi government’s crackdown on oil smuggling through the Kurdistan region targets routes used to move crude into Iran to help it evade sanctions, according to document cited by state media and a security official.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi moved to put Kurdistan’s border crossings and several oil fields under federal control in an effort to curb oil smuggling.

Following Zaidi’s announcement, the state news agency INA cited what it described as an intelligence document revealing that crude oil was being smuggled in tanker trucks from fields in Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah provinces into Iran.

There, according to the document, it was being blended with Iranian crude and then exported to Afghanistan for domestic consumption.

The document, which AFP has seen but could not independently authenticate, says Iranian and Iraqi crude are mixed in an effort to help Iran “evade sanctions.”

The United States, with which Zaidi has enjoyed close ties since taking office earlier this year, accuses Iran of using Iraq’s economy to evade sanctions, and has previously sanctioned Iraqi individuals and companies for blending Iraqi and Iranian oil.

A security source in Baghdad told AFP that the government’s position is that “any smuggling to Iran or elsewhere is prohibited, and the entire international border must be secured.”

The source added that Zaidi’s crackdown on oil smuggling, whether in the Kurdistan Region or elsewhere in Iraq, is backed by the United States, which has sought to choke Iran’s economy.

The intelligence document also indicated that another smuggling route runs through border crossings to Turkiye, but it was not clear if Turkiye was the final destination.

A former oil ministry official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the Kurdistan region has long exported oil to Turkiye not only via a pipeline, but also in huge quantities in tanker trucks.

He added that “illicit crossings in the Kurdistan region are used to smuggle crude oil, including from other parts of Iraq, to neighboring countries,” including to Iran and onwards to Afghanistan.

For months, Zaidi has been cracking down on the illicit oil trade, arresting officials and challenging an Iran-backed armed group after smuggling was uncovered in its stronghold near Baghdad.

But the move to bring Kurdistan’s border crossings and several oil fields under federal control could sour relations with Kurdish authorities, who have denounced Zaidi’s decision while keeping the door open for talks.