Amnesty International has urged the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel for the possible commission of an additional genocidal act, citing Israeli actions that have prevented births and severely harmed women’s reproductive health.

In December 2024, Amnesty International concluded that Israel had committed prohibited acts under Article II(a), (b) and (c) of the Genocide Convention with the specific intent of destroying Palestinians in Gaza. The recent report, which was published on Wednesday, describes the consequences of Israel’s war on Gaza since 2023 on the lives of women and girls and reinforces the organization’s previous findings.

Additionally, the report finds that Israel implemented measures that have prevented births among Palestinians in Gaza, which, if carried out with the required intent, would constitute a genocidal act under Article II(d) of the Genocide Convention.

“Israeli forces have killed thousands of women and girls, an average of roughly 30 a day before the so-called ceasefire, many through attacks that violated international humanitarian law, and also indirectly caused the death of an unknown number of additional women and girls through its unlawful blockade,” the report said.

Many women and girls have been forced into daily struggle for survival and have been deprived access to basic services such as healthcare, including sexual and reproductive healthcare, which puts them further at risk of gender-based violence.

The report highlights how Israel’s actions have also undermined Palestinians’ ability to make decisions about when to have children, to conceive, carry pregnancies to term, and give birth safely.

The impact of the war has led women and girls to experience these harms “cumulatively and repeatedly” which has resulted in reproductive, mental and physical harm. The report said that the harm has been exacerbated by gendered caregiving responsibilities, unmet reproductive health needs and pre-existing gender disparities.

It added that Amnesty International was not in a position to conclude that these measures were imposed with the specific intent to prevent births required under Article II(d) of the Genocide Convention. However, it pointed to a pattern of conduct and the broader context that these acts were committed, drawing on 228 in-depth interviews between Oct. 7, 2023 and Oct. 1, 2026.

Amnesty International wrote to Israeli authorities and the Hamas political bureau on Sept. 30, sharing findings of the report and raising a number of questions, but had received no response at the time of publication.