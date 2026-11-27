GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Hamas said Israel tried to kill an adult son of the Palestinian movement’s chief Khalil Al-Hayya in an overnight strike on Friday, with a Gaza security source telling AFP he survived.



The strike follows a series of killings by the Israeli military in recent days that have targeted Hamas officials, despite a ceasefire in the war-shattered Palestinian territory.



Separately, Gaza’s civil defense agency said Israeli forces killed seven people across the territory on Friday.



“Izz Al-Din Al-Hayya, the youngest surviving son of Hamas political bureau chief Khalil Al-Hayya, along with his family and the family of his late brother Azzam, survived an Israeli assassination attempt early on Friday targeting a residential apartment in the Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City,” a security source in Gaza told AFP.



When asked by AFP, the Israeli military said it was looking into the incident.

Hamas says Izzeldeen al-Hayya, the son of its leader Khalil al-Hayya, survived an alleged Israeli assassination attempt on Friday. A Senior Hamas said that Izzeldeen and his family survived a dawn airstrike on a residential apartment. Several relatives were reportedly injured, but no deaths were reported. According to Hamas, Izzeldeen is the Hamas leader's last surviving son. Hamas accused Israel of violating the October 2025 Gaza ceasefire and warned of consequences for continued attacks. The Israeli military has not immediately commented on the allegations. — AnewZ (@Anewz_tv) November 27, 2026

Bassem Naim, a member of the Palestinian Islamist movement’s political bureau, told AFP that “Israel’s attempt to target the youngest son of Hamas political bureau chief Khalil Al-Hayya... constitutes ‘state terrorism,’” while Hamas issued a statement calling the targeting “cowardly.”



Four of Al-Hayya’s sons have already been killed in Israeli attacks, including one in May and another in an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha in September 2025.



Two others were killed before the Gaza war, which was triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

- Israeli strikes continue -

Gaza’s civil defense agency, a rescue force which operates under Hamas authority, said an Israeli drone strike west of Rafah city in southern Gaza killed three people on Friday, with nearby Nasser Hospital confirming it received three bodies following the strike.



The Israeli military told AFP it had struck “three terrorists in the area.”



Another drone strike west of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza killed one person, the civil defense and Al-Shifa Hospital said.



The Israeli military said it was checking the incident.



The civil defense agency said two more people were killed in an Israeli drone strike near Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, with the medical facility confirming it received two bodies.



The Israeli military told AFP it struck “a terrorist in the area,” adding that there was “no harm to the hospital or any medical practice” in the vicinity.



Israeli gunfire in the Rafah area killed another person, the civil defense said. The Israeli military said it was checking that incident.



Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025, after two years of devastating war.



More than 1,650 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the truce, according to an AFP tally based on data from the Gaza health ministry, which also operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.



In the same period, the Israeli military says seven of its soldiers have been killed, as well as one civilian contractor.