ALKHOBAR: After a torrid period before the international break that saw Al-Ittihad drop points to Abha in the league and lose 4-1 to Al-Ain in continental competition, it is safe to say that normality has begun to return for the Tigers.

However, how far normality has returned is yet to be determined. Al-Ittihad followed up their 2-0 win against Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League Elite midweek with a 1-0 victory over one of the season’s surprise packages, Neom. Those three points keep Al-Ittihad on the heels of Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah in the table, though the victory was anything but easy.

Neom were wasteful in the first half, with clear-cut chances from Georgios Masouras in the 11th minute and Muhannad Al-Saad in the 38th minute nearly giving them an unexpected lead. Predrag Rajkovic positioned himself well to deny Masouras the angle and made a fine save to prevent Al-Saad from scoring. Those chances came without Alexandre Lacazette, who started on the bench, and Said Benrahma, who was out injured.

George Ilenikhena came close to giving Al-Ittihad the lead at the end of the first half with an improvised scissor kick, but was denied by Luis Maximiano, before being replaced by Youssef En-Nesyri for the second half.

En-Nesyri was handed a chance on a plate in the 55th minute to put Al-Ittihad ahead when Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti delivered a pinpoint cross to him on the edge of the 6-yard box, only for his effort to sail wide of Maximiano’s goal.

The Morocco international repaid the fans in the 75th minute when Houssem Aouar sent a lofted ball from the heart of the pitch for him to head home. A VAR review briefly halted the celebrations for an apparent offside but the referee found no infringement and his point to the center spot sent the fans back into celebration.

The victory keeps Al-Ittihad in fourth place on 27 points, one behind Al-Nassr and three behind Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand. Al-Qadsiah are in top spot on 31 points but have played an extra game.

Neom remain in sixth on 22 points.