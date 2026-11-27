ASCUNCION: Paraguay’s former economy minister Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos turned himself in on Friday, becoming the latest ex-official placed under arrest following the collapse of one of the country’s largest banks.

The Ueno Bank crisis, which saw millions locked out of their life savings earlier this month, has already prompted the ouster of president Santiago Pena, who has been arrested along with several other former top officials.

An arrest warrant for Valdovinos seen by AFP accused the 61-year-old of “alleged criminal acts of administration for personal gain, aggravated passive bribery, criminal association, and money laundering.”

The public prosecutor’s office alleged that while minister in July 2025, he approved the transfer of tens of millions of dollars in pension fund money to Ueno Bank.

He left office in August, after which he signed a multi-million dollar consulting contract with the business group that controlled Ueno Bank.

Prosecutors believe the lucrative contract may have been linked to the pension fund transaction.