MONTREAL: Canadian prosecutors on Friday requested a 25-year prison sentence for a man who sold poison to help people commit suicide, stressing his victims were largely young and experiencing mental distress.

Former chef Kenneth Law pleaded guilty earlier this year to aiding 14 suicides in Canada, but he has admitted to selling his so-called suicide kits globally through a series of online forums.

Prosecutors had also charged him with murder but, citing a lack of evidence, agreed to withdraw the more serious accusations in exchange for Law pleading guilty to lesser offenses.

That decision drew widespread condemnation, notably from friends and family of victims who believed Law was directly responsible for killing their loved ones, but prosecutors maintained they would still seek a stiff penalty.

Crown seeks 25-year sentence for Kenneth Law, who admitted to aiding suicide https://t.co/Cqkr6eEEDe — Global News Toronto (@globalnewsto) November 27, 2026

“An appropriate global sentence to impose in this matter is 25 years less (time already served),” Crown prosecutor Katie Doherty told the court.

Courts often use comparable cases in determining sentencing, but Doherty noted there is “no case even remotely similar to Mr.Law’s conduct.”

The Canadian public was shocked when the breadth of Law’s operation was revealed following his arrest.

He sold poison to people in at least 41 countries, including China, France, and Brazil. He sold 330 packages to people in the United Kingdom, according to an agreed statement of facts signed by the defense and prosecution. There, 79 deaths are linked to him, according to Canadian prosecutors.

He admitted to entering suicide chat forums under an alias, identifying people considering ending their lives and then directing them to one of his online shops where he sold lethal concentrations of the meat preservative sodium nitrite.

Law, who was born in 1965, sold poison to people who were “just starting off their lives” and “battling mental illness,” Doherty said.

That is “a very significant aggravating factor in this case.”

The judge is expected to make a final sentencing decision over the coming weeks.