ADEN: Five people were killed and 15 others injured, including medical staff, when a Houthi ballistic missile struck a health center in Yemen’s Lahj governorate, the Yemeni armed forces said on Monday, citing an initial toll from the Ministry of Public Health and Population.

The military spokesperson said the missile was launched from Houthi-controlled areas and hit the Al-Saqiyah Health Center in Al-Mudaribah district.

The spokesperson condemned the attack, accusing the Houthis of systematically targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and said medical facilities and personnel were afforded special protection under international humanitarian law.

The armed forces said they would take “strict and deterrent operational measures” to address threats and neutralize the militia’s ballistic capabilities, in accordance with international humanitarian law and customary rules.

Yemen’s armed forces also said on Monday they had carried out 951 strikes against Houthi targets over the past 24 hours, claiming to have neutralized more than 330 field commanders and fighters and destroyed or disabled 56 military vehicles and other assets.

WATCH: Yemen’s armed forces carried out 951 strikes against Houthi targets over the past 24 hours, claiming to have neutralized more than 330 field commanders and fighters and destroyed or disabled 56 military vehicles and other assets https://t.co/pqwsNDqoOA https://t.co/yF16Ttrl1p — Arab News (@arabnews) November 2, 2026

In a statement, the military spokesperson said the operations were part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign and targeted Houthi gatherings, movements, fortifications, firing positions, vehicles and supply routes.

The strikes involved combat aircraft, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers, and were carried out across northern fronts, including in Jouf, Marib and Al-Bayda, as well as southern and southwestern fronts, the spokesperson said.

In Taiz, government forces and the Popular Resistance continued fighting, repelling Houthi attacks and targeting the group’s positions, movements and firing points. The spokesperson said the clashes had inflicted losses in personnel and equipment.

Meanwhile, military engineering units were clearing mines and explosive devices from areas recaptured in Jouf over the previous 48 hours, as forces continued operations from the newly recovered positions. The work was intended to reduce risks to civilians and secure the areas, the statement said.

The armed forces said they remained on high alert and were taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.