- Aden’s airport in Yemen was targeted in a Houthi missile attack.
- Police sources confirmed the attack but provided limited details.
DUBAI: A Houthi missile struck the grounds of Aden airport on Wednesday before the group called for the facility to be evacuated, a police source told Agence France-Presse.
“A Houthi missile fell within the airport grounds,” the source said.
Yemen’s Transport Ministry condemned what it described as the sixth Houthi attack on Aden airport in a matter of days, warning that the continued strikes posed a serious threat to civil aviation safety.
The ministry described the attacks as a dangerous escalation and held the Houthis responsible for their consequences.