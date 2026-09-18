Dubai: A tanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, causing a fire that was extinguished, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). “The CSO of a vessel has reported a tanker being hit by an unknown projectile, causing a fire onboard which has since been extinguished,” the maritime monitor said, adding that the crew were safe, although the environmental impact of the attack was “unconfirmed”.

In a related development, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards stated they struck an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the state news agency IRNA. The Togo-flagged oil tanker ‘Trend’ was reportedly targeted and detained after a fire broke out on board late on Thursday. The Islamic republic accused the vessel of attempting an “illegal passage” and aims to charge ships for passage through the strategic strait, which remains a point of contention amidst Washington’s counterblockade of Iranian ports during the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The UKMTO had also reported a “security incident” in Hormuz late on Thursday, yet details remain sparse, and it is unclear if the Iranian and UKMTO reports refer to the same event.