Iran expelled a Swedish diplomat on Thursday in a reciprocal move after Sweden removed an Iranian embassy official, according to Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kanaani stated, “The Swedish diplomat was ordered to leave in response to Sweden’s earlier decision to expel an Iranian official from its embassy in Stockholm.”

He added that Iran viewed the Swedish action as a violation of diplomatic norms under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR).

Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström said in an official statement, “The activities of the Iranian embassy official were not consistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and we have therefore requested their departure.”

The Swedish ministry did not provide further details on the nature of the alleged activities.

Following Sweden’s action, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Swedish ambassador in Tehran to formally protest Sweden’s policies toward Iran.

Kanaani criticized what he described as Sweden’s “offensive rhetoric” regarding Iran and accused Swedish authorities of hosting anti-Iranian groups and individuals designated as terrorist organizations by the Iranian government.

The European Union’s External Action Service called for both countries to “respect the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and resolve disputes through dialogue,” according to a statement provided to Reuters.

International law experts, including Professor Erika de Wet of the University of Graz, noted that expulsions of diplomats are “not uncommon but can escalate tensions if not managed carefully.”

No additional details were provided by either side regarding the specific activities that led to the expulsions. Independent verification of the allegations was not immediately possible.

This diplomatic dispute marks a further deterioration in relations between Iran and Sweden, with both governments citing the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR) as the legal framework for their respective actions.

Observers have urged both sides to prioritize diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation.