LONDON: Ed Sheeran’s follower count on Instagram is tumbling amid the mounting controversy over Macklemore’s removal from the Loop Tour, The Independent reported.

The American rapper’s online following, however, is on the ascent after he showed continued support for Palestine in the wake of his removal.

Macklemore — best known for hit 2012 song “Thrift Shop” — said on Tuesday that he had been removed from the remaining stops on the US leg of Sheeran’s Loop Tour after he had called for a “free Palestine” earlier in the month.

Robert Kraft, the US billionaire who owns Gillette Stadium, one of the upcoming venues, said that Macklemore would be forbidden from performing there.

After the rapper’s announcement, Sheeran, in a statement, said he was “not complicit” in the controversy, and had no role in the decision to drop Macklemore.

He has since faced mounting criticism over his apolitical stance, and four of his supporting acts have withdrawn from the Loop Tour, in solidarity with the rapper, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty.

Sheeran lost 149,636 followers on Instagram in the day following Macklemore’s announcement, according to social media analytics company Social Blade. Other celebrities and public figures have also issued criticism of the singer over his inaction.

In the same period, Macklemore gained 750,098 followers on Instagram and now has more than 7.9 million on the platform. The other acts who withdrew from the Loop Tour have also seen a boost in follower count.

Aaron Rowe, an Irish singer-songwriter, has seen his following grow by 73 percent since dropping out.

He said on Tuesday: “I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children. I would lose all respect for myself to carry on as normal.”

Beoga, an Irish folk band which also withdrew from the Loop Tour, highlighted their heritage as a reason to stand with Macklemore and Palestine.

“We are Irish people who understand colonialism. As founding members of the Irish Artists for Palestine movement, we are committed activists for justice and will continue to be.”

Finneas, the US singer-songwriter and brother of Billie Eilish, was set to tour with Sheeran in South America.

He said on Instagram after withdrawing from the Loop Tour: “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.”