TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that Israel was trying to drag the United States into another war after an Israeli minister alleged Tehran is building chemical weapons.

“This warmonger shamelessly accuses Iran... of developing and concealing such heinous weapons in pharmaceutical factories. The objective is audacious: to deceive the US into fighting yet another war on its behalf,” he wrote in a statement posted on X.

Israel has for years accused Iran of trying to acquire nuclear weapons, but Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday alleged Tehran is building chemical weapons and vowed to stop the Islamic republic from obtaining them.

“Iran is in the process of developing chemical weapons but has not yet reached the capability to attack Israel with them,” said Katz in a statement published by his Likud party on Telegram.

“We must not allow this to proceed.”

But a key ally of Israeli prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot said Wednesday there was no need to attack Iran immediately and questioned the caretaker government’s intentions.

Avigdor Liberman said caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz had a “lust for power” that had driven them “out of their minds.”

“The statements about chemical weapons in Iran’s hands are serious, but from an intelligence and operational standpoint, there is no justification for an independent Israeli attack in the immediate term,” Liberman wrote on X.

Iran has dismissed the Israeli allegations as propaganda, with Araghchi last week calling talk of Iran planning to use chemical weapons “rubbish.”