LONDON: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh arrived in Beirut on Wednesday with a diplomatic delegation amid heightened regional tensions, Lebanese media reported.

An Amal Movement delegation led by Khalil Hamdan, a member of the group’s leadership, received Khatibzadeh at Beirut International Airport on behalf of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Ali Mekdad, Lebanese member of parliament, also attended, representing the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

The visit comes as Israel continues to attack Lebanon despite a US-sponsored framework agreement providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened on Wednesday to seize more territory in southern Lebanon and expand Israel’s permanent security zone if Hezbollah joined Iran in attacking Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, said that he opposed a preemptive strike on Iran before Israel’s Oct. 27 election, but warned Tehran and its proxies against attacking Israel.

The warnings came as Iran and the US remained at odds over navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened maritime tensions.