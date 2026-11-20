DUBAI: Iraqi security forces announced on Friday that they had begun assuming responsibility for security in Jurf al-Sakhar, as the Energy Police pledged to protect oil and energy infrastructure and officials confirmed plans to reopen a major road to civilian traffic on Saturday.

The road, which runs through the subdistrict southwest of Baghdad, is scheduled to reopen Saturday morning allowing civilians to enter an area where access and security have long been contentious.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference attended by representatives of the Federal Police, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Energy Police and other security bodies. Officials said a reorganization of security deployments was now under way across Jurf al-Sakhar.

The changes come as Baghdad seeks to strengthen state authority over the area and bring strategic energy facilities under government oversight. The issue has drawn increased attention amid tensions over control of Jurf al-Sakhar and investigations into suspected oil smuggling.

Sabah Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, said the transition was proceeding as planned and had the full backing of the country’s military leadership. He described the development as “a historic day”, adding that Iraqi forces would now oversee their newly assigned sectors.

Numan said the government intended to use the new security arrangements to improve stability and facilitate the area’s reconstruction, marking what he described as the beginning of a new phase for Jurf al-Sakhar.

The Energy Police, meanwhile, said their deployment would focus on preventing threats to Iraq’s petroleum and energy resources, including facilities and infrastructure in the subdistrict. All units have been placed on full alert, the force said.