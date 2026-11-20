Saudi Film Nights, organized by the Film Commission, continues its international tour with the final stop of this year — Brazil, from Nov. 20-28.

The program features a series of screenings across Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, highlighting the diversity of contemporary Saudi cinema and the ongoing growth of the Kingdom’s film industry.

The decision to bring Saudi Film Nights to Brazil reflects the country’s position within the Latin American film landscape, its longstanding history of film production and hosting cultural and artistic events, and the opportunities it offers for cultural exchange, dialogue and collaboration between filmmakers from Saudi Arabia and Brazil, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Four Saudi films will be presented in Brazil — two features, “Unidentified” and “Saify,” and two shorts, “The Last Dismissal” and “Two Sisters.”

At the Film Commission's invitation, The films were selected by actor and director Selton Mello and Ilda Santiago, co-founder and executive director of the Rio Film Festival, at the Film Commission’s invitation. Together, Mello’s artistic and cinematic experience and Santiago’s extensive international curatorial expertise offer a program suited to Brazilian audiences which will bring them closer to Saudi cinema.

The works reflect the richness of contemporary Saudi narratives, offering diverse artistic and human perspectives. The screenings will begin at Espaco Petrobras de Cinema in Sao Paulo before moving to the Estacao Claro Gavea in Rio de Janeiro and then Cine Glauber Rocha in Salvador. These cultural and cinematic venues are known for attracting audiences interested in international and independent cinema, providing Saudi films with an opportunity to reach diverse audiences.

The Saudi Film Nights initiative has reached 17 countries and 40 cities, with a total of 45 stops covering France, Morocco, Australia, China, India, Mexico, the UK, Japan, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain, South Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

This expansion aligns with the Film Commission’s ongoing efforts to foster collaboration with international cultural institutions and create new avenues for professional partnerships. The initiative also seeks to highlight and empower local creativity, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a cultural contributor that builds bridges of cross-cultural communication through the art of cinema.