JERUSALEM: Party heads in the diverse Israeli opposition camp, led by Gadi Eisenkot, will meet on Tuesday after they all said they were endorsing the former military chief to become the next prime minister.

Eisenkot’s Yashar party said that the leaders of the change bloc would meet “to discuss coordinating the bloc’s next steps” in Herzliya on Tuesday morning.

It will be the grouping’s first meeting since last week’s close-fought election delivered no majority for either Eisenkot’s bloc or that of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.