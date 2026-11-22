RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has warned against managing regional crises and conflicts for years to come without addressing their root causes, saying this could have catastrophic consequences for all parties.

The remarks came from Manal Radwan, advisor and special envoy of the minister of foreign affairs for negotiations and peace efforts, during a session titled “Redefining Security: Iran, the Straits and the Future of the Regional Order,” at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference in Naples, Italy, where she called for joint efforts to reach a comprehensive and sustainable solution that serves the interests of all sides.

Radwan affirmed that the Kingdom would continue pursuing an approach combining containment, deterrence, and dialogue, noting that its defense of its own security, the security and stability of the Gulf, and the security of the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab was also a defense in the interests of the entire world.

Temporary arrangements will not work unless they are aligned with long-term strategic frameworks, Radwan said, stressing that dealing with armed groups operating outside state control requires a political, rather than solely security-based, approach that addresses the local factors behind their emergence and their links to parties that support and exploit them.

In this context, she called for establishing a sustainable regional security framework in which each country’s security is linked to that of its neighbors, and where one country’s security is not achieved at the expense of another.

Such a framework, she said, should be based on mutual security guarantees that prevent one round of conflict from ending only for another, more violent one to begin.

She said Gulf Cooperation Council countries were united in their objectives, adding that their roles should complement one another in supporting mediation efforts, de-escalation and preventing another outbreak of war, paving the way for a phase of trust-building.

She emphasized that regional dialogue and international stability were interconnected and that there was no place in the region for a dominant power.

On Yemen, she said the war was fundamentally a Yemeni-Yemeni conflict and that Saudi Arabia supported resolving it through political and economic tracks, in accordance with the UN road map.