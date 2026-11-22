LONDON: Lebanon’s army said on Sunday it had seized about 264 kilograms of explosives smuggled from Syria and arrested three people suspected of involvement.

The army said in a statement on X that the seizure followed surveillance and monitoring operations along Lebanon’s northern and eastern borders. It did not identify the suspects or say who owned the explosives or where they were headed.

A Lebanese source told Al-Arabiya that investigators were working to determine the shipment’s owner and destination. The source said those arrested were from the Lebanese border town of Arsal.

بتاريخ ٢١ / ١١ / ٢٠٢٦، نتيجة عمليات الرصد والمراقبة للحدود الشمالية والشرقية، ضبطت وحدة من الجيش في منطقة الدورة – مشاريع القاع حوالي ٢٦٤ كلغ من المواد المتفجرة (حوالي ٢٠٣ كلغ من مادة C4 و ٦١ كلغ من مادة TNT) المهرَّبة من الداخل السوري، وأوقفت المواطنين (ا.ف.) و(ز.ر.) و(ز.ر.) المشتبه بتورطهم في تهريبها. سُلّمت المضبوطات وبوشر التحقيق مع الموقوفين بإشراف القضاء المختص. #الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy https://t.co/fEGnGpHmiT — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) November 22, 2026

The seizure follows another smuggling attempt the Lebanese army said it thwarted on Oct. 2. After tracking smugglers’ movements along the border, troops seized about 245 kilograms of TNT, four explosive devices, eight detonators and electrical wires intended for use in detonations.

تمكن جهاز الاستخبارات العامة بالتعاون مع قوى الأمن الداخلي من ضبط شحنة أسلحة متنوعة، كانت معدّة للتهريب إلى الأراضي اللبنانية، وإلقاء القبض على أحد المتورطين، وذلك خلال عملية أمنية نُفذت في ريف دمشق. وتتواصل التحقيقات لكشف كامل امتدادات الخلية وشبكات التهريب المرتبطة بها، وتعقب المتورطين وملاحقتهم، بما يضمن إحباط هذه الأنشطة ومنع استغلال الأراضي السورية ممراً لتهريب الأسلحة والمعدات العسكرية. #وزارة_الداخلية_السورية #قوى_الأمن_الداخلي — قوى الأمن الداخلي (@ISFMOISY) November 22, 2026

Separately, Syrian internal security forces said on Sunday they seized assorted weapons in the Damascus countryside intended for smuggling into Lebanon and arrested one person in coordination with the General Intelligence Service.

The forces said in an X post that the operation was part of efforts to curb arms trafficking and prevent Syrian territory from being used as a transit route for weapons shipments abroad.