LONDON: Israeli forces bombed the outskirts of Beit Jinn, a town in the Damascus countryside region of the Syrian Arab Republic, in one of several attacks on the area over three consecutive days.

Israeli forces fired seven artillery shells on Sunday, striking the Harboun Hill area west of Beit Jinn, with no casualties reported, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Since Friday, Israeli forces have shelled farmland in the Ain Al-Shaara area, north of Beit Jinn, as well as areas around Beit Jinn Farm and Bat Al-Warda Hill.

Israeli forces advanced into Syria’s southern region following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024. Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited a territory within Syria’s national borders, calling for the demilitarization of Quneitra, Deraa, and Sweida provinces.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accompanied him on the tour of the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, where Israeli forces have been deployed since December 2024.

The Syrian government has condemned ongoing Israeli raids on civilian homes, arrests, land-clearing operations, and artillery attacks since late 2024, and has repeatedly demanded Israel’s full withdrawal from its southern territory.

Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani said Syria remained committed to the country’s unity, independent decision-making, and territorial integrity. The Syrian government also condemned Netanyahu’s “illegal entry” into Syrian territory, describing it as a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law.