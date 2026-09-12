DAMASCUS: Syrian Arab Army border guards have seized quantities of narcotics, including hashish and Captagon pills, during separate operations along the Syrian-Lebanese border since the beginning of September, the Ministry of Defense’s Media and Communications Department said.

The department told SANA that the operations resulted in the seizure of about 32 kg of hashish and a shipment containing around 194,000 Captagon pills.

Several smugglers were arrested during the operations and referred, along with the seized materials, to the competent authorities to complete the necessary legal procedures, the department added.

The operations are part of ongoing efforts by Syrian authorities to combat drug trafficking and strengthen border control.

Authorities have stressed the continuation of efforts to pursue smuggling networks and prevent the movement of narcotics across borders.

Separately, the Drug Enforcement Department foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of narcotics in a security operation in Al-Nabk, seizing Captagon pills, weapons and explosives.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 206,000 Captagon pills, along with weapons and explosives, and the arrest of two suspects authorities said.

The suspects and seized items were referred to the competent judicial authorities to complete legal procedures. The operation was part of efforts to combat drug trafficking networks and prevent the smuggling of narcotics.