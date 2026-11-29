KHARTOUM: Drone attacks killed 14 civilians on Sunday in Sudan’s West Kordofan state, which is largely controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, witnesses, an RSF source and a local monitoring group said.

The RSF has been battling Sudan’s army since April 2023 in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted millions more.

Eight of the victims were traveling to the market in Ghubeish from the village of Fakouki in Wad Banda locality when the civilian vehicle carrying them and goods for sale was struck, witnesses told AFP.

“The vehicle was completely burned,” one witness told AFP in a text message.

“We pulled eight bodies from the vehicle and buried them at the same location,” another witness said.

The Kordofan Observatory, a local monitoring group, said in a statement that a second drone attack later targeted a restaurant in the Khuwairat market area of Al-Adiya locality, killing six people, including members of the same family, and wounding others.

The observatory blamed both attacks on drones operated by the Sudanese army.

An RSF source also blamed the army for the vehicle strike, an allegation the military denied.

“We do not target civilians under any circumstances. On the contrary, we seek to protect them from the RSF militia,” a military source told AFP.

AFP could not independently verify the circumstances of either attack.

The wider Kordofan region, which includes North, South and West Kordofan, has become a major front in Sudan’s war, with both sides battling for control of strategic roads linking central Sudan to RSF-held Darfur, as well as key oil-producing areas.

In recent weeks, the army and allied forces have advanced across parts of West Kordofan, capturing Al-Khuway, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Al-Nuhud, a key gateway to Darfur and one of the RSF’s most important logistical hubs.

Both sides have increasingly relied on drones to strike distant targets without risking their fighters.

Last week, a drone strike on a truck carrying passengers and goods in the RSF-held town of Ghubeish killed 11 people and wounded nine, a local medical source said.

Drone strikes killed more than 1,100 civilians across Sudan in the first half of the year, according to the UN.