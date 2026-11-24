LONDON: Israeli forces detained at least five Palestinian journalists last week in an escalation of a crackdown on media workers in the occupied West Bank. Three were subsequently released but two were still being held on Tuesday.

Mohammed Anaya, a cameraman with Palestine TV, was detained on Nov. 18 at his home in Qalqiliya. The forces confiscated a drone he said had not worked for five years. The Committee to Protect Journalists said Anaya was still being held at Salem Detention Center, near Jenin, but no reason had been given for his arrest.

Amjad Al-Arabeed, a cameraman with the Palestinian Khabar News Agency, was arrested at his home in Ramallah, also on Nov. 18. He was released four days later.

On Nov. 19, Al-Ghad TV journalists Raed Al-Sharif and Jamil Salhab were detained while covering a bulldozing operation in Kharas, near Hebron, and held for about two hours.

Earlier in the week, Israeli forces raided the home of AFP contributor Mohammed Ateeq in a predawn operation. The army said he was suspected of having ties to Hamas but did not provide evidence to support the claim. AFP and the Foreign Press Association called on the army “to present evidence or release Ateeq immediately.”

His father said Ateeq was placed under administrative detention on Monday, though the duration was not known. Administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to hold individuals for periods of up to six months without charge or trial, and the order can be renewed indefinitely.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said there had been a sharp rise in the numbers of arrests, detentions and violations against journalists by Israeli forces in Israel and the West Bank in recent months.

It said at least 10 foreign journalists were barred from entering the country or deported during October, the highest monthly total since it began tracking the number. At least 38 Palestinian journalists remained in Israeli custody, the committee added.

Israel’s military, police and Shin Bet security agency have consistently defended such arrests and deportations on security grounds, citing as justification suspicions of incitement, affiliation with banned organizations, “contact with a foreign agent” or entering closed military zones.

The committee said the pressure on journalists represented part of a broader pattern of intimidation and censorship designed to obstruct independent reporting on military operations and settler activity.

“The continued detention and mistreatment of Palestinian journalists reflects a disturbing pattern of intimidation aimed at silencing the press,” the organization’s regional director, Sara Qudah, said.

“Journalists must be able to document events and report in the public interest without fear of arrest, harassment or arbitrary detention.”

Abdelmajeed Amarneh, the father of journalist Islam Amarneh, who has been in Israeli detention since May 3, told the committee that his daughter was placed in solitary confinement after authorities photographed her without a hijab, despite her objections. He said he learned of the incident from other detainees who had been held alongside her.