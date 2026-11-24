LONDON: Omnicom has launched a new unified regional structure that brings its operations in the Middle East and North Africa under a single leadership team.

The move consolidates the group’s media, advertising, public relations and data businesses in the region under one operating framework.

Ghassan Harfouche, who led the Middle East Communications Network for more than 15 years, has been appointed group CEO.

Elda Choucair will lead Omnicom Media MENA, while Reda Raad will lead Omnicom Advertising MENA.

The leadership team will join a newly formed Omnicom MENA Executive Board that includes Omnicom Chairman and CEO John Wren, Omnicom Media Global CEO Florian Adamski, Omnicom Media EMEA CEO Dan Clays, and Omnicom Advertising Global CEO Andrew Robertson.

Wren said the new structure would create a “stronger, more connected” Omnicom across the region.

He said: “Ghassan’s experience leading MCN gives him the insight and credibility to connect our capabilities and strengthen our client partnerships.”

Omnicom MENA employs more than 3,500 people across 14 markets.

The company said the unified operating and leadership structure would strengthen its regional position and bring together expertise from across the group to address clients’ business challenges.

It said the new organization would deliver more integrated solutions, accelerate knowledge-sharing and scale innovation in areas including artificial intelligence, data-driven solutions and platforms.

Under the new structure, Omnicom Media MENA, led by Choucair, becomes the region’s largest media network, bringing together UM, OMD, PHD, Hearts United and Initiative.

Omnicom Advertising MENA, led by Raad, will unite Impact BBDO, McCann and TBWA\Raad.

Omnicom Public Relations’ communications group, including Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard and Portland, will be led by Ziad Hasbani. Karim Slim will oversee the company’s Data & Tech operations in MENA, including Precision Marketing and Acxiom. Mohamad Haidar has been appointed chief financial officer of Omnicom MENA.

The move comes as Omnicom continues to integrate Interpublic Group, which it acquired in November 2025 for $9 billion, making it the world’s largest advertising and marketing holding company.

The acquisition has prompted a global restructuring that has included agency consolidations and workforce reductions.