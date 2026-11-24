PARIS: French officials on Tuesday ordered a corruption case involving former President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife, model and singer Carla Bruni, to go to trial, setting an initial pre-trial hearing for April 1, 2027.

Investigators had been probing the retraction of testimony by French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine, a self-described “middleman in the shadows” who had alleged that late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi sent Sarkozy’s successful 2007 presidential campaign millions of euros in cash before withdrawing his account in 2020.

Takieddine has since died.

Sarkozy and his wife have been charged with receiving stolen goods, witness tampering and criminal conspiracy, the French financial prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Tuesday. Lawyers for Sarkozy and Bruni did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sarkozy was convicted last year in a related case, of criminal conspiracy over attempts to procure campaign funds from Libya. He received a five-year jail sentence, making him the first post-war French president to be imprisoned. Three weeks into his jail sentence, a court released him under judicial supervision, with terms including a ban on leaving France. He has appealed the conviction.

Sarkozy has denied the allegations, which were first made by one of Qaddafi’s sons.

Sarkozy hosted Qaddafi on a visit to Paris five months after his election, with the Libyan leader pitching a Bedouin-style tent near the Elysee Palace, before becoming one of the chief advocates of the NATO-led campaign against Qaddafi that resulted in his overthrow and killing by rebels in 2011.

Sarkozy has also been convicted for corruption and influence peddling and illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid.