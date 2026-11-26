RIYADH: A Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery on Thursday killed a Nepali worker and injured several others.

The Kingdom's Energy Ministry said the facility was hit by a "hostile aerial projectile," which sparked a fire and led to the suspension of some operations.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it had destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Yemen's Hodeidah port, which was used in the attack.

The refinery is located in south-west Saudi Arabia, on the Red Sea coast, and can process up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The workers injured in the attack are of different nationalities and are being given the necessary medical care, the ministry said. It expressed sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

Emergency and technical teams set to work immediately after the attack to complete a damage assessment and safety checks, the statement added.

The coalition initially announced an attack had taken place on Thursday afternoon, warning the Houthis that targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure would be met with a firm military response.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who are fighting against Yemen's internationally recognized government, control Hodeidah port on the Yemeni west coast.



The attack comes the same day that two Italian workers were killed in an attack on a facility in Kuwait, which was blamed on Iran.



The Houthis also attacked Jazan port on Wednesday, causing minor damage and no casualties, the coalition said.

The militia attempted strikes the same day on Jeddah Islamic Port and the Kingdom’s western region.

On Tuesday, a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District injured 11 people, according to Saudi Civil Defense.

The attacks come amid an escalating Houthi campaign targeting Saudi airports, oil facilities and other infrastructure.