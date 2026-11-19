JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said it struck a previous Hezbollah missile production and storage site in eastern Lebanon on Thursday, marking the second attack in the region this week.

“A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force conducted a strike, guided by precise intelligence, in the Janta area in the Beqaa region of Lebanon, targeting a site that was previously used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization for missile production and the storage of weapons,” the military said in a statement.

“The site was struck by the IDF several times during the war. The IDF identified that Hezbollah terrorists had arrived at the site recently and struck the site’s entrances in order to prevent its restoration,” it added.

Lebanon’s official National news agency reported that “enemy aircraft launched five airstrikes” in eastern Lebanon.

On Monday, the Israeli military had carried out a bombing in the same region, saying it “struck a weapons shipment transferred from Syria to Lebanon, intended for the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”

“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to restore its capabilities and harm Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers,” the army said Thursday.

Hezbollah has been weakened by two successive wars with Israel since 2023, most recently after it drew Lebanon into the Middle East conflict in March this year with rocket fire at Israel, which responded with airstrikes and a ground invasion.

Hezbollah lawmakers have nonetheless maintained that the group is rebuilding its military capacities.

Hostilities in Lebanon have declined since June after a US-Iran understanding over the broader regional war, and a US-sponsored Israel-Lebanon framework agreement.

The framework involves the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual Israeli troop withdrawal from south Lebanon, and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the area.

But implementation has stalled and Hezbollah has refused to surrender its weapons.

Israel’s army still carries out strikes in south Lebanon, where its forces are operating in a self-declared “security zone” running around 10 kilometers (six miles) deep along the border.