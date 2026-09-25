UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at the UN Friday that further Houthi attacks on Makkah would be a “red line” for Islamabad.

“We once again condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the recent deplorable attacks by the Houthis against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Sharif said at the UN’s gathering of world leaders in New York.

“The attempted drone attack on the holy city of Makkah Al-Mukarramah has outraged Muslims across the globe. Any threat to safety and sanctity... is a red line that must never be crossed. No Muslim can even dare to think of committing such a heinous (act).”

Last week, Riyadh said the Houthis targeted Makkah for the first time since 2017 with a drone that was downed.

Saudi Arabia intercepted Houthi ballistic missiles on Thursday after issuing warnings for several regions including Makkah.

The missiles were the latest in a series of escalating Houthi attacks since July, when renewed hostilities shattered a years-long truce and embroiled Yemen in the wider Middle East war.