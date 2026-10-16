DUBAI: Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Friday reiterated his country’s support to Lebanese army.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, made the remarks after meeting with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda.

“Qatar supports Lebanon in all the measures it is taking and the Lebanese state’s position regarding the Israeli army’s withdrawal from the occupied [Lebanese] territories, and that the Lebanese army takes control, which Qatar will continue to support,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Aoun thanked the Qatari leadership “in their constant pursuit of restoring stability to the countries of the region, through bringing viewpoints closer and removing the causes that lead to escalation,” a statement from the Lebanese presidency noted.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda. (X: @LBpresidency)

“President Aoun thanked the Emir of Qatar and the Qatari government for the support that Lebanon receives in all fields, wishing that Qatar would continue its efforts with brotherly Arab countries and friendly states to press Israel to halt its aggressions in the south and implement the framework agreement reached as a result of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel under American sponsorship,” the statement read.

Aoun also reiterated his condemnation of aggression against Gulf countries, the latest of which were the series of attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The Lebanese president also highlighted the continued “continuous Israeli aggressions to which the south is being subjected, and the resulting casualties, injuries, and destruction of southern villages and towns occupied by Israel.”

On their bilateral relations, Aoun welcomed possible cooperation on especially on the energy sector in which Qatar had previously expressed readiness to help Lebanon ease its electricity crisis.