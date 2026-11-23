JERUSALEM: Israel’s caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Monday of “serious and grave threats” facing Israel and the danger of downplaying them, shortly after his opponent Gadi Eisenkot said there was no immediate need for military action against Iran.

“Anyone who belittles or downplays these immediate, serious and grave threats surrounding us does so for political reasons,” Netanyahu said at a briefing in Israel’s parliament in which he called for a unity government, as Eisenkot attempts to form a new ruling coalition.