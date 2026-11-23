MANILA: When Eliezer Embrado arrived in Kuwait in 2007 for a sales job, he found himself alone in an unfamiliar place. To cope with homesickness, he soon turned to blogging — a small, personal initiative that has since grown into a community of more than 2 million of his fellow Filipinos.

After three years documenting his experiences, Embrado decided to explore a new platform that was just beginning to gain popularity: Facebook. On it, he created a page called Pilipino sa Kuwait (Filipino in Kuwait).

“I thought it was amazing that I could connect with people online, talk to them, and get likes on my posts. Then I started gaining 1,000 fans, followers, then 2,000, and the numbers just kept growing. It took less than a year for me to reach 10,000 fans,” he told Arab News.

His first posts to generate major engagement were about exchange rates — one of the main subjects followed by overseas Filipino workers, as they keep sending remittances back home.

“Those were among my first posts that generated a lot of engagement. After that, I started posting more about Filipino community events, visiting artists, and anything related to OFWs,” Embrado said.

“When I began sharing updates about community events, passport application requirements and other important information, the page gradually shifted towards providing useful information for OFWs. I started enjoying what I was doing because I realized that I was helping a lot of people and that many were engaging with my posts.”

A native of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte, Embrado now works in marketing and runs three Facebook pages: Pilipino sa Kuwait, with 1.7 million followers; Filipinos in Kuwait, with 228,000; and Eljan TV, with nearly 508,000.

Although his audience extends beyond the Gulf to the US, Canada, Hong Kong and New Zealand, Embrado’s content remains largely focused on Filipinos living in Kuwait. Around 211,000 Filipinos work there, mostly as domestic workers, while others are employed in services, sales and healthcare.

“Around 60 percent of Filipinos here are domestic workers. They work in people’s homes, so many of them rely heavily on social media. However, not everyone is very familiar with technology ... I saw an opportunity to help them, especially with things like travel requirements, installing the e-Gov app, and updating their OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) membership. That’s the kind of content they appreciate the most, aside from marites (gossip),” Embrado said.

“I sometimes add humor to my posts about what’s happening, not just abroad but also in the Philippines, so the page doesn’t become boring ... Some of my followers are based in the Philippines. When they eventually arrive in Kuwait, they sometimes look for me because they’ve been following my page for a long time.”

One of them is Amy Gonzaga, a household service worker from Bicol, who has been in Kuwait since 2016. She discovered the Pilipino sa Kuwait page in around 2020 and it has since been her source of information and reassurance.

“I was looking for news and someone I could turn to whenever I had concerns. Sometimes, we encounter problems here, and I wanted to know whom I could approach for help. So, I sent a message to the Filipino sa Kuwait page sometime in 2020 or 2021. They replied very quickly,” she said.

“Their information is always updated. They are often among the first to share important news, and they make sure to avoid fake news. That’s why we trust the information they provide. I really follow his page closely because I know I can rely on the updates and information he shares.”

Eliezer Embrado, founder of Pilipino sa Kuwait, meets his followers during an event at Old Souk Saimiya, Kuwait, Jan. 30, 2026. (Pilipino sa Kuwait)

Embrado’s assistance often goes beyond answering messages. He personally helps domestic workers complete paperwork and guides them through various procedures related to their rights.

While his blog and first page were initially solo endeavors, now he is backed by a team.

Reymma Grande from Bacolod City, who has lived and worked as a teacher in Kuwait for 16 years, learned about Embrado through mutual friends in 2013. She eventually became one of his page administrators.

“His page has been a big help, especially in providing information about what's happening in Kuwait and assisting domestic workers who need help. He focuses on helping OFWs by sharing important updates from the Philippine Embassy and the Kuwaiti government,” she told Arab News.

“The information he posts is verified. He doesn’t just post things to make them go viral. People trust his page because they know the information he shares is reliable.”

But despite the popularity, there was a moment when Embrado considered giving up and returning to the Philippines — it was during the COVID pandemic, and he suggested Reymma should take over the page.

“I told him: ‘No.’ I said, ‘Don't give up on it. There are still so many people you can help’,” Grande said.

“He is really hands-on when it comes to helping people. He has helped so many Filipinos, especially domestic workers. That’s one of the reasons why they love him so much.”