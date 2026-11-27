SEOUL: South Korea repatriated six North Koreans on Friday after they were found drifting in international waters on a fishing boat earlier this month, Seoul’s unification ministry said.

The announcement came following heightened tensions along the heavily fortified border, after a recent mine blast that injured three South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

The boat, initially carrying seven North Koreans, was found drifting in international waters off South Korea’s Ulleungdo island on November 3 and towed by the military and coast guard.

Authorities decided to repatriate six on humanitarian grounds after confirming their wishes through a series of inquiries involving government agencies and the United Nations Command, according to authorities.

One of the North Koreans expressed a wish to stay and will remain in the South, according to the ministry.

The fishing boat carrying the six North Koreans on Friday crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border, in the East Sea — also known as the Sea of Japan — under its own power at 8:33 KST (2333 GMT), the ministry said.

It then joined a North Korean vessel waiting north of the boundary and continued northwards, according to Seoul’s Yonhap news agency.

The UNC is believed to have notified Pyongyang of the repatriation plan in advance, as it did last year, according to Yonhap.

The presence of a North Korean vessel suggests Pyongyang received the notification, although no response from the North has been reported, Yonhap added.

Under Seoul’s constitution, all North Koreans are considered citizens of the Republic of Korea, as the South is officially known, and those who reach its territory and seek to defect are generally allowed to stay.

North Korea is known to brutally retaliate against defectors and their families.

Seoul carried out a similar repatriation last year, returning two North Korean vessels and all their occupants in accordance with their wishes after they were rescued in separate incidents in March and May.