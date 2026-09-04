The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that, as of the day, its ongoing maritime blockade against Iran had redirected 87 commercial vessels, and US forces had disabled three vessels and boarded two to ensure “total compliance”.

US President Donald Trump announced on April 13 that the US Navy would begin blocking ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz, after peace talks with Iran failed to produce a deal.

The US forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas on June 18. The move came one day after the US signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran.

On July 14, the US military announced the resumption of the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.