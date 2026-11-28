DUBAI: The US military has denied Iranian claims that its navy struck the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, dismissing them as false and fabricated amid continued tensions over maritime security in the region.

In a statement posted on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Abraham Lincoln carrier was never struck by Iran and has completed "a historically successful combat deployment to the Middle East and safely returned to the United States last month".

In a statement posted on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) also rejected claims that American forces had seized two Iranian oil tankers and that members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had recaptured the vessels while US personnel were asleep.

CENTCOM dismissed the account as fabricated and said Iran no longer had a navy. It also denied that Washington was charging ships $2.5 million to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

It also said US forces and regional partners maintained control of the Strait of Hormuz and were not charging fees to protect ships transiting the waterway.

Thousands of vessels carrying billions of barrels of oil have passed through the strait under US military protection, CENTCOM said.