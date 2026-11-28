BEIRUT: Residents of Christian border villages in southern Lebanon are no longer struggling solely to remain on their land amid Israeli attacks and pressure. They now face another form of pressure from within Lebanon, as Hezbollah supporters accuse them of collaboration and treason.

The accusations intensified after Israeli military spokesperson Ella Waweya published a video on Lebanese Independence Day showing her speaking to students inside a classroom at a school in the occupied border village of Debel.

The footage fueled accusations from Hezbollah supporters and its predominantly Shiite support base, whose residents have been forced to leave villages across southern Lebanon over the past three years as a result of wars launched by Israel in response to Hezbollah’s decision to open a front in support of Gaza and, subsequently, Iran.

Residents of Christian border villages, however, have insisted on remaining in their hometowns. Israeli forces have made their continued presence conditional on keeping the villages free of armed fighters and displaced people, ostensibly to spare residents displacement and their villages destruction.

Fifty-five border towns and villages, including Christian communities, now fall within the so-called Yellow Line established by Israel to create a buffer zone.

The line, which extends up to 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory, resembles the border strip Israel established following its 1978 invasion of southern Lebanon, an operation it said was intended to protect northern Israel from attacks by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

That strip extended approximately 20 kilometers into Lebanon and later evolved as Israel expanded its occupation in 1982. Israeli forces effectively maintained control over the area until their withdrawal in 2000.

Residents of villages within that strip were compelled to cooperate and coordinate with Israel to secure the basic necessities of life and remain in their homes. The period also saw the emergence of the South Lebanon Army, a militia directly linked to Israel.

Hezbollah supporters now accuse residents of Christian areas of seeking to revive that experience.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, however, took a firm position in April, declaring: “During my term, I will not allow any citizen who has remained steadfast in their village or town to be accused of collaboration or treason simply because they chose to continue living in their hometown.”

‘We are paying the price for holding on to our land’

F.M., a 50-year-old woman from the southern town of Qlayaa, rejects the idea that she and other residents who remained in their villages despite the Israeli occupation should have to prove their patriotism.

“They are no more patriotic than we are. We have suffered enough in this region without anyone ever doing us justice,” she said.

“Since the days of the Palestinian presence in Lebanon, we, especially Christians, have paid the price for insisting on remaining on our land. Accusations of treason have followed us ever since.”

Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat, she urged those making accusations of collaboration to “look for collaborators in the right places.”

“We did not invite the Israelis onto our land. It was those who chose to support outsiders, from Gaza to Iran, who helped bring them here,” she said.

“We are no longer willing to keep defending ourselves against these accusations. They should leave people alone. Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.”

Growing hostility among Lebanese communities

Residents of Ain Ebel, Rmeish, Debel, Qlayaa, Burj al-Muluk and other predominantly Christian border villages find themselves caught between Israeli occupation, with its restrictions, security risks and dangerous journeys to obtain basic necessities, and daily accusations of collaboration from Hezbollah supporters.

Political activist and Lebanese University psychology professor Dr. Mona Fayyad believes accusing Christians who have remained in their villages of treason reflects either ignorance or hatred.

“What are people living under occupation supposed to do?” she asked.

Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat, Fayyad said Lebanese society is experiencing deep divisions as a result of the country’s circumstances, uncertainty about its future and mounting pressures, all of which are fueling hostility between communities.

“Israeli pressure on the Shiite community because of its support for Hezbollah forced all residents of Shiite areas in the south to leave,” she said.

“But Israel is also making it difficult for Christians to remain in their villages by imposing a blockade and forcing them to travel along unsafe routes.”

She warned that prolonged isolation could leave residents with few alternatives.

“Ultimately, anyone cut off from the rest of Lebanon will, one way or another, be forced to deal with the Israelis,” she said.

“We must also not forget that some parties, both inside and outside the country, are pushing various projects, although it remains unclear whether they will succeed.”

Fayyad held the Lebanese state responsible for the situation, arguing that it has failed to take the measures needed to prevent further deterioration.

“The longer the Israeli occupation continues, the wider the divide between Lebanese communities will become, and the more hatred will grow among them,” she warned.

United Christian position

Despite their political differences, Lebanon’s Christian parties are currently united in supporting the determination of residents in besieged border villages to remain on their land and categorically reject accusations of treason against them.

In a statement issued following its regular meeting on Wednesday, chaired by MP Samy Gemayel, the Kataeb Party’s political bureau condemned what it described as “the campaign of accusations of treason waged by Hezbollah against the steadfast residents of border villages, particularly Debel, Ain Ebel and Rmeish.”

The party held the Lebanese state responsible for protecting residents, supporting them and ensuring they have the means to remain in their hometowns.

It stressed that the residents’ determination to stay on their land constitutes “a living guarantee of the Lebanese identity of this territory, particularly amid the destruction and displacement caused by the war into which Hezbollah dragged Lebanon through its support-front adventures.”