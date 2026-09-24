- Vessels carried the highest daily volume of crude oil since early July, US official tells Reuters
WASHINGTON: Some 60 commercial vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday carrying the highest daily volume of crude oil since early July, despite the ongoing war between the US and Iran, a US official told Reuters.
About 40 of those vessels coordinated with the US military for protection, the US official added.
A total of about 22 million barrels of oil exited the maritime chokepoint.
Reuters could not independently verify the US official’s figures.