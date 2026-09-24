WASHINGTON: Some 60 commercial vessels transited ​the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday carrying the highest daily volume of crude ‌oil since ‌early ​July, ‌despite ⁠the ongoing ​war between ⁠the US and Iran, a US official told Reuters.

About ‌40 ​of ‌those vessels coordinated ‌with the US military for protection, the US official ‌added.

A total of about ⁠22 million ⁠barrels of oil exited the maritime chokepoint.

Reuters could not independently verify the US official’s figures.