RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification will represent the Kingdom at the 28th session of the Committee on Forestry next week.

The event, which will take place at the headquarters of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, coincides with the 10th World Forest Week, also at the FAO HQ, the theme for which this year is “Forests for food, resilience and prosperity.”

The Kingdom’s participation reflects its active presence in regional and international forums related to forestry, its contributions to global dialogue on the sustainable management of forests and restoration of ecosystems, as well as efforts to highlight the challenges and opportunities related to forests in arid and extremely arid environments, officials said.

During the session, the Kingdom will showcase its approaches to and experiences with sustainable forest management and ecosystem restoration, the use of technologies and innovation in monitoring and management, and the strengthening of partnerships and participation by local communities in ways that support efforts to improve the efficiency of ecosystems and enhance their resilience.

Saudi Arabia is also chairing the 26th Session of the Near East Forestry and Range Commission from September 2025 until August 2027.