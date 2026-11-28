ABU DHABI: Artemis secured a place in Sunday’s SailGP Grand Final after Nathan Outteridge’s team won the final Group A race on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi event on Saturday, guaranteeing qualification for the season-ending showdown.

Outteridge’s crew became the first expansion team in SailGP history to reach the championship-deciding Grand Final in their debut season, joining title contenders Los Gallos and the Bonds Flying Roos in Sunday’s winner-takes-all race.

History makers ✍️ Artemis are the first team to qualify for a Grand Final in their debut SailGP season* 👏 https://t.co/htNcZNUENG — SailGP (@SailGP) November 28, 2026

The result ended the US SailGP Team’s Grand Final hopes. After a strong season following their last-place finish in 2025, the Americans were unable to keep their title bid alive.

Needing a victory in the day’s final race to stay in contention, the US were squeezed out at the start by Emirates GBR as Artemis stormed to a commanding win.

Emirates GBR ended the day atop Group A, while Red Bull Italy led Group B after claiming a race victory. Los Gallos finished second ahead of the Bonds Flying Roos.