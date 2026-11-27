DUBAI: Formula 1 is back in the Middle East to end a season disrupted by the Iran war, but the talk of the paddock is all about personal rivalries not global politics.

Ferrari is trying to keep a lid on the simmering tension between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after their latest collision at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last week.

At Mercedes, George Russell needs to bounce back from another bruising weekend as his old rival Max Verstappen gloated over the “honestly fantastic” sight of watching Russell make a mistake which dropped him to ninth.

Antonelli fastest in practice, Hadjar clips mechanic

Champion Kimi Antonelli is now three races without a victory, equaling his longest winless spell of a dominant year.

He showed every sign of having the pace to win in Qatar as he went fastest in both practice sessions, while Ferrari was struggling even before Hamilton’s car broke down.

Antonelli led by more than half a second in first practice, with Russell second. Isack Hadjar was third fastest for Red Bull, ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Hadjar appeared to run over a mechanic’s foot as he left the pit box during practice, causing the crew member to step back with a pained expression.

Hadjar immediately stopped and asked, “Is everyone OK?” and was told by the team, “All OK.” Red Bull was fined 30,000 euros ($32,800) by the stewards for what the team said was a “procedural error” caused by a new team member being out of position.

In the second practice, Antonelli’s lead over Russell was smaller at .127 of a second as Mercedes stayed in front. Lando Norris was third for McLaren.

Ferrari was off the pace all day, with Leclerc seventh after a spin and Hamilton eighth after stopping at the side of the track. “I’ve lost power,” Hamilton told the team. “I think I lost the engine.”

Why F1 has returned to the Middle East now

After calling off the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian races earlier this year, it seemed doubtful F1 would be back in the region for the foreseeable future.

F1 moved the Bahrain race 3,750 miles (6,000 kilometers) east to Malaysia, canceled Saudi Arabia entirely and started making backup plans to replace Qatar and the Abu Dhabi season finale with a race at Imola in Italy.

F1 missed its own mid-September deadline to decide and didn’t make a final call to abandon its Imola safety net until this month, as the security situation remained uneasy but without direct attacks on Qatar or the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks.

The wait-and-see approach seems to have paid off, at least in commercial terms, for two of the most lucrative races on the schedule. There hasn’t been coordinated opposition from the drivers, either.

A motorcycle race in MotoGP — which shares ownership with F1 — acted as something of a trial run too, as it went ahead in Qatar this month with some opposition from riders but no significant security problems.

Ferrari tension needs sorting

Hamilton and Leclerc get on well off the track. On it, not so much.

The collision in Las Vegas was just the latest in a string of incidents between the teammates, including a near-miss in Mexico last month which left Leclerc with a penalty and Hamilton losing time off-track.

“There’s tension around that we just need to dissipate and make sure that we look at more positive days in the future,” Leclerc said Thursday. “That’s all I’m looking for. But I do agree it’s unacceptable that both Ferrari (cars) clash together, of course.”

Leclerc was summoned by team principal Fred Vasseur for a post-race talk immediately after the Las Vegas race. He said he wasn’t allowed to comment on how Ferrari might solve the problem.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton said he’s drawing on years of experience in F1. Friday marks 10 years since the end of one all-time great rivalry with his then-Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg. The German beat Hamilton to the 2016 title and then immediately retired.

“I had great battles with many different teammates in the past and we always figured things out and ended up moving forward in a positive way, which I’ve no doubt will be the same with Charles,” he said. “We learn the most when we go through these difficult, challenging phases.”

Russell’s slide from title contender to also-ran

George Russell began the season as the presumed No. 1 driver on the leading team, Mercedes, and has had to watch teammate Kimi Antonelli walk away with the title.

Russell brushed off as “quite amusing” Verstappen’s post-race remark in Las Vegas that Russell is “so far below my level,” but he also acknowledged he needs to get back to winning ways.

His latest slip-up left Russell fourth, with a 40-point gap to Verstappen meaning even second place is likely out of reach. If he continues to drop points in the final two races of 2026, Russell even risks ending the year sixth behind Lando Norris and Leclerc.