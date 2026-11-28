LUSAIL, Qatar: George Russell beat his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli to pole position for Formula 1’s Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday, bouncing back in style after a costly error last week in Las Vegas.

Antonelli was fastest in practice but Russell had the pace when it mattered in qualifying, beating his champion teammate by 0.128 of a second as Antonelli complained Mercedes wasn’t listening to him on strategy.

On Sunday, he’ll be chasing a first win since September, on a track with plenty of high-speed corners which suit the Mercedes car.

“Great job. Well done,” Russell thanked the Mercedes team. “The car has been a joy to drive today, an absolute joy.”

Antonelli seemed frustrated with Mercedes after the session.

“We need to talk about this, because if I please ask something, please do it,” Antonelli said over the radio. He was unhappy with the team’s call to send him out first on track for the final qualifying runs, when he’d wanted to go out last. Being first on track means no chance of benefiting from the slipstream of a car ahead.

On a dominant day for Mercedes reminiscent of the team’s unbeatable early season form, Lando Norris was a distant third for McLaren, nearly half a second off Russell’s pace.

“These guys were just too fast,” Norris said, adding it’s “unlikely” McLaren can challenge Russell or Antonelli in Sunday’s race.

“They did give us a bit of a shock in showing us what a car can be capable of in high-speed corners,” Norris said. “They’ve given us a good indication of the level we need to be at next year.”

Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri was fourth, with Isack Hadjar outqualifying his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in fifth. Ferrari has lacked pace all weekend so far in Qatar and both of its cars were more than a second off the pace on Saturday.

Charles Leclerc qualified seventh, with Lewis Hamilton ninth, split by Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad.

In Qatar, Russell is attempting to recover from a mistake which cost him a chance of victory in Las Vegas last week and left Verstappen with the bragging rights in their long-running rivalry.

Russell hasn’t won a race — or even been on the podium — in six races, and he’s slipped to fourth in the standings.

Antonelli has not won in three races since last month’s United States Grand Prix, before he wrapped up the title as F1’s youngest champion.

The Qatar GP is the second-to-last race of the season and marks F1’s return to the Middle East in a season disrupted by the Iran war. The season finale in Abu Dhabi is next week.