MADRID: Lando Norris claimed a spectacular pole position for McLaren with a stunning lap to beat championship leader Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes in the final seconds of Saturday’s tense qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

World champion Norris, who had missed most of second practice on Friday due to an enforced gearbox change, topped the times in one minute and 31.824 seconds to beat the 20-year-old Italian by just 0.011 seconds.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull was third, 0.140 seconds adrift, ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc with George Russell sixth in the second Mercedes.

Oscar Piastri was seventh in the second McLaren ahead of Liam Lawson in the second Red Bull, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto and Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad.

Norris, who had described the high-risk hybrid new Madring circuit as “like Monaco on steroids,” was delighted and surprised at his success.

“What a lap. Gorgeous. Well done, guys. That might be my best one... That made me happy,” he said on team radio.

He added that he felt both “shocked and a bit surprised” at claiming his third pole of the year before being congratulated by Antonelli. “It was very close and congrats to Lando for such a great lap,” he said.

“It was a good lap and as much as we could do,” said Verstappen, who was 0.049 seconds clear of Hamilton who had been on provisional pole after their first runs and close to ending his run of 72 races since he secured his record 104th pole at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The session began with news that Haas’s Oliver Bearman would be absent following his late crash in final practice and that Hamilton was ready to run after rapid repairs to his Ferrari, having avoided any penalties for ignoring instructions to park after his accident.

It was hot as the Q1 action started with the top seven separated by just three-tenths behind Russell’s best lap in 1:33.211 while, to the dismay of home fans, the only two Spaniards were eliminated.

Carlos Sainz was 17th for Williams and missed the cut ahead of Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, the two Cadillacs, Bearman and Lance Stroll, who failed to clock a competitive time in the second Aston Martin.

The pace increased in Q2 with Verstappen clocking an early 1:32.557, trimmed to 1:32.431 on his second run, to top Antonelli and both Ferraris.

The two Audis, Esteban Ocon of Haas, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda of Racing Bulls and Williams’s Alex Albon missed the top 10 cut. It was Ocon’s best qualifying result since the Japanese event in March.

Hamilton, chasing his seventh Spanish pole and first for three years, topped the first runs with 1:32.079, to beat Antonelli by 0.061, but he could not resist his rivals on their second charge — as Antonelli and then Norris went top in the final seconds.

Norris eventually took pole in 1:31.824 to grab his second pole in Spain and the 19th of his career as the top four drivers, from four different teams, were separated by only 0.19 seconds.