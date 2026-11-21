RIYADH: Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Riyadh early Saturday, the Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said, as the Kingdom faced a renewed wave of missile and drone attacks.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki announced the interceptions on X shortly after 2 a.m., following a Civil Defense alert issued at 1:53 a.m. warning Riyadh residents of an “aerial threat.”

Two explosions were heard in the capital, witnesses said, after which Civil Defense lifted the alert, saying the danger had passed.

The Houthis said on X they were striking targets across Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh.

Civil Defense also issued early-warning alerts in Al-Sulayyil governorate, south of Riyadh, and in Najran, near the Kingdom’s border with Yemen.

The latest attack followed two ballistic missiles launched toward the Jazan region on Friday evening that were intercepted and destroyed by Saudi air defenses, according to the coalition. Debris fell in the Al-Shuqaiq area, prompting authorities to head to the site.

Civil Defense warnings were also issued in Jazan region and Khamis Mushayt in the Asir region as attacks continued across the Kingdom.

Earlier Friday, Al-Maliki said the coalition had targeted one of the Houthi militia’s main supply depots in Sanaa.

Saudi air defenses had intercepted five drones and three ballistic missiles on Friday, including the two missiles aimed at Jazan, according to a previous coalition announcement. Four drones and another ballistic missile were intercepted over the Kingdom’s southern region, while a drone was shot down over the Riyadh region.

The attacks came a day after a Houthi strike damaged several floors of a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District and neighboring buildings. No injuries were reported, Saudi Civil Defense said.

The Kingdom condemned the targeting of civilian and economic facilities, with its Foreign Ministry warning that Houthi attacks threaten regional and international security and reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s right to take necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens, residents and national assets.

The Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, said it was conducting operations against Houthi targets and missile capabilities in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz, as well as facilities at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

The coalition said the operations aimed to neutralize threats to civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis resumed attacks against government forces in Yemen and civilian targets in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, breaking a four-year truce in the conflict.