You are here

  • Home
  • Football star Neymar to cast in Netflix's 'La Casa De Papel'
﻿

Football star Neymar to cast in Netflix's 'La Casa De Papel'

The show, also known as “Money Heist,” is about a daring heist. (AFP)
Updated 29 August 2019
Arab News

Football star Neymar to cast in Netflix's 'La Casa De Papel'

Updated 29 August 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: The Brazilian football player Neymar, announced on social media that he will be staring in the hugely popular Spanish Netflix original “La Casa De Papel” on Wednesday.

Neymar, the Paris Saint-Germain striker, wrote to his 124 million Instagram followers, “I was able to realize my dream and be part of my favorite series, and now I can share Joao with you all! Thank you @lacasadepapel!”

Fans were able to find leaked footage from the show of Neymar, who plays the role of a monk.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

. مقطع مسرب لـ نيمار في مسلسل #lacasadepapel . . A leaked footage of Neymar in #lacasadepapel

A post shared by kooorafacts (@kooorafacts) on

The show, also known as “Money Heist,” is about a daring heist.

Since its launch in May 2017, “Le Casa de Papel” has become the most-watched non-English language series in Netflix’s history.

The Serbian actor Darko Peric, who plays the role of Helsinki, took to Instagram to welcome Neymar to the crew. He wrote, “We have a new kind in the gang. Welcome @neymarjr.” 

In 2017, Neymar became the most expensive player in the world when he moved from Barcelona to PSG for €222 million (about $250 million).

This week, a Barcelona official involved in the negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar said the Catalan club are “closer” to reaching a deal for the player’s return.

Javier Bordas told Spanish media on Tuesday there is no agreement yet with PSG but negotiations are ongoing.

Topics: Neymar Money Heist la casa de papel Netflix

Egyptian presenter Riham Saeed banned for a year after ‘obesity’ insult  

Saeed is accused of saying that overweight women lost their femininity over time and were less happy. (courtesy: Sada el-Balad website)
Updated 29 August 2019
Arab News

Egyptian presenter Riham Saeed banned for a year after ‘obesity’ insult  

Updated 29 August 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: The Supreme Council for Media Regulations in Egypt banned on Wednesday popular TV host, Riham Saeed, for one year after receiving complaints of the host’s “insulting comments” to overweight people.

It is claimed that Saeed, host of the late-night show “Sabaya,” said overweight people were a bad image of society and that many of those who are obese were a “burden on their families and the state.” 

The presenter is also accused of saying overweight women lose their femininity over time and were less happy. 

Her comments sparked outrage on social media, with users venting their anger and calling for a boycott of her show on Al-Hayah Channel.  

A hashtag bearing her name was created with calls for the channel to suspend the show and to sack Saeed.  

Saeed defended herself on her official Instagram account, saying she has been covering the issue of obesity on her show for years, asking why people were only reacting angrily now.

Fans of the host said she has always hosted overweight people on her show and helped them undergo corrective surgery to help with their weight issues. 

Topics: Riham Saeed Egyptian TV presenter

Latest updates

PetroChina profits rise on strong crude and gas sales
0
7 football fans die in flash flood at Morocco match
0
Ma vs Musk: Tech tycoons spar on future of AI
0
Tesla heads down new road with car insurance in California
0
Palestinians to file complaint over Honduras Jerusalem move
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.