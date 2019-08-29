Football star Neymar to cast in Netflix's 'La Casa De Papel'

DUBAI: The Brazilian football player Neymar, announced on social media that he will be staring in the hugely popular Spanish Netflix original “La Casa De Papel” on Wednesday.

Neymar, the Paris Saint-Germain striker, wrote to his 124 million Instagram followers, “I was able to realize my dream and be part of my favorite series, and now I can share Joao with you all! Thank you @lacasadepapel!”

Fans were able to find leaked footage from the show of Neymar, who plays the role of a monk.

The show, also known as “Money Heist,” is about a daring heist.

Since its launch in May 2017, “Le Casa de Papel” has become the most-watched non-English language series in Netflix’s history.

The Serbian actor Darko Peric, who plays the role of Helsinki, took to Instagram to welcome Neymar to the crew. He wrote, “We have a new kind in the gang. Welcome @neymarjr.”

In 2017, Neymar became the most expensive player in the world when he moved from Barcelona to PSG for €222 million (about $250 million).

This week, a Barcelona official involved in the negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar said the Catalan club are “closer” to reaching a deal for the player’s return.

Javier Bordas told Spanish media on Tuesday there is no agreement yet with PSG but negotiations are ongoing.