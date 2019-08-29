UN backs negotiated Yemen peace

GENEVA: The UN Security Council is strongly supporting a negotiated political solution in war-torn Yemen that addresses legitimate concerns of all Yemenis, including those in the south, which recently saw a violent attempt to take over government institutions.

A statement approved Thursday by all 15 council members expressed deep concern about escalating violence and recent loss of life across Yemen, including in the key southern port city of Aden and the capital Sanaa and other northern cities controlled by the Houthis.

The council condemned "in the strongest terms" escalating Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and called on the militia "to cease such attacks immediately."

The council expressed particular concern at developments in the south, calling on all involved "to show restraint and to preserve Yemen's territorial integrity."

Earlier, the aid charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it took in 51 wounded casualties during heavy fighting in the Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday, 10 of them already dead when they reached its hospital.

“It’s total chaos here. There was fighting in the city all day yesterday. Things appear to have calmed down a bit this morning, but we expect the hostilities to resume at any point," MSF programme manager Caroline Seguin said in the charity's statement, issued on Thursday.