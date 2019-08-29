You are here

  • Home
  • UN backs negotiated Yemen peace
﻿

UN backs negotiated Yemen peace

Aid charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it took in 51 wounded casualties during heavy fighting in the Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

UN backs negotiated Yemen peace

  • MSF said it took in 51 wounded casualties during heavy fighting in the Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday, 10 of them already dead when they reached its hospital
  • The council condemned "in the strongest terms" escalating Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The UN Security Council is strongly supporting a negotiated political solution in war-torn Yemen that addresses legitimate concerns of all Yemenis, including those in the south, which recently saw a violent attempt to take over government institutions.
A statement approved Thursday by all 15 council members expressed deep concern about escalating violence and recent loss of life across Yemen, including in the key southern port city of Aden and the capital Sanaa and other northern cities controlled by the Houthis.
The council condemned "in the strongest terms" escalating Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and called on the militia "to cease such attacks immediately."
The council expressed particular concern at developments in the south, calling on all involved "to show restraint and to preserve Yemen's territorial integrity."

Earlier, the aid charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it took in 51 wounded casualties during heavy fighting in the Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday, 10 of them already dead when they reached its hospital.
“It’s total chaos here. There was fighting in the city all day yesterday. Things appear to have calmed down a bit this morning, but we expect the hostilities to resume at any point," MSF programme manager Caroline Seguin said in the charity's statement, issued on Thursday. 

Topics: Aden Yemen MSF

Related

Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's Khalid bin Salman discusses Yemen with Pompeo
Developing 0
Middle-East
Yemen government forces retake Aden and presidential palace from separatists

Palestinians to file complaint over Honduras Jerusalem move

Updated 29 August 2019
AFP

Palestinians to file complaint over Honduras Jerusalem move

  • On Tuesday, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced that his country would open a diplomatic office in Jerusalem
  • The mission will be an extension of Honduras' Tel Aviv-based embassy, but Hernandez said Tuesday it was "recognition that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel"
Updated 29 August 2019
AFP

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian foreign ministry said Thursday it would file a complaint at the United Nations against Honduras, after the Central American state recognised the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Israel considers all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians see the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state.
US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as capital of the Jewish state in December 2017, breaking with decades of international consensus that the city's status should be decided in peace talks.
Both Washington and Israel have since encouraged other countries to take similar steps.
So far only Guatemala and Paraguay have transferred their embassies, and Paraguay later reversed its decision.
On Tuesday, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced that his country would open a diplomatic office in Jerusalem.
The mission will be an extension of Honduras' Tel Aviv-based embassy, but Hernandez said Tuesday it was "recognition that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel."
In a statement Thursday, the Palestinian foreign ministry confirmed it would submit a formal complaint against Honduras to the UN's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
It called the decision a "direct aggression" against the Palestinian people and a "blatant violation of international law and legitimacy."
Israel occupied predominantly Palestinian east Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed it in moves never recognised by the international community.
Around 200,000 Israelis now live in east Jerusalem in settlements considered illegal by much of the international community.
In a statement, senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said the leadership would "reassess its relationship with Honduras".
"The status of Jerusalem as an occupied city is endorsed by the vast majority of states, in line with their standing legal and moral obligations to uphold international law," she added.
Hernandez is expected to visit Israel and open the new mission in the coming days.
Ashrawi also condemned the tiny Pacific Ocean island state of Nauru, which recently recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Topics: Honduras Jerusalem Palestine

Related

0
Middle-East
Honduras recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
0
Middle-East
Jerusalem demolishes Palestinian home built without permit

Latest updates

Virgil Van Dijk takes UEFA Player of the Year honors at Champions League draw
0
Chinese firm wins approval for $4bn plant to use US gas
0
Japan imports first LNG from China as utilities try to cut costs
0
Apple likely to unveil latest iPhone on Sept. 10 at event in California
0
PetroChina profits rise on strong crude and gas sales
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.