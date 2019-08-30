Prestigious UK alumni awards scheme launched in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: A prestigious awards scheme to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Saudis who have studied at UK universities has been officially launched.

The British Council and British Embassy in Riyadh announced that applications were now open for the sixth annual Study UK Alumni Awards.

The national and global awards initiative is aimed at showcasing the impact and value of a UK higher education, and winners and finalists are leaders in their fields who have used their experience of studying at a British university to make a positive contribution to their communities, professions and countries.

UK university alumni living in Saudi Arabia can either apply themselves or be nominated for the awards which are presented in three categories, namely the Professional Achievement Award, Entrepreneurial Award, and Social Impact Award. The nominations deadline is Oct. 13 and applications close on Oct. 28 for alumni.

Launching the awards during a visit to Riyadh, Dr. Andrew Murrison, UK minister of state for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “Education drives success and development across nations. As strategic partners for Vision 2030, we are proud to contribute to the human capital development in Saudi Arabia through our alumni.

“These bright young individuals have studied at UK universities and are now back in their country driving economic success and social impact through their work, in their professions, and in their communities to achieve the vision set out by their leadership.

“I am pleased to launch the Study UK Alumni Awards that celebrate their outstanding achievements and wish them the very best.”

FAST FACT Awards aim to celebrate outstanding achievements of Saudi students who studied at UK universities: British diplomat.

Simon Collis, the British ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “Over previous years I met several award winners and finalists, all leaders in their fields, who have used their experience of studying at a UK university to make a positive contribution to their communities, industries and country.

“I encourage many more Saudis who have studied in the UK to apply to the awards so that more of these amazing stories can be shared, not only to celebrate their success but also to inspire others.”

Amanda Ingram, the deputy country director for the British Council in Saudi Arabia, said: “The Study UK Alumni Awards celebrate and showcase the impact and value of a UK higher education, raise the international profile of UK alumni in Saudi Arabia and provide a networking platform for these talented alumni for their future development. All eligible applicants will be put forward for the national and global alumni awards.”

The awards are open to alumni currently residing in Saudi Arabia, who have either studied in the UK, at an officially recognized provider of British university degree-level study for a minimum of one term or semester, or who have been awarded a full UK degree-level qualification (or higher) by a British university through a local institution overseas within the last 15 years.

All eligible applicants will be put forward for the global alumni awards and the national-level awards.

Finalists for the national-level awards will be announced between November and December this year, and the winners will be revealed at an event hosted by the British ambassador in March 2020 in Riyadh.

For the global awards, finalists will be announced in March 2020, followed by the winners during the same month and April. A digital campaign will then be launched to highlight their success stories.

Award winners will have the opportunity to raise their international profile, expand their professional networks, and enhance their careers, through a professional networking visit to the UK.

Award applications can be made at https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/alumni-awards.