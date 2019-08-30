You are here

Google reveals years-long 'indiscriminate' iPhone hack

Once installed, the malicious software primarily focused on stealing files and uploading live location data. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 30 August 2019
AFP

AFP

  • Most of the vulnerabilities targeted were found in the iPhone’s default Safari web browser
  • Once embedded in a user’s iPhone, the malicious software sent back stolen data
Updated 30 August 2019
AFP

WASHINGTON: Google security experts uncovered an “indiscriminate” hacking operation that targeted iPhones over a period of at least two years and used websites to implant malicious software to access photos, user locations and other data.
In a post Thursday on the blog of Google’s Project Zero security taskforce, cyber experts did not name the hacked websites hosting the attacks, but estimated they received thousands of visitors a week.
“Simply visiting the hacked site was enough for the exploit server to attack your device, and if it was successful, install a monitoring implant,” said Project Zero’s Ian Beer.
Once installed, the malicious software “primarily focused on stealing files and uploading live location data,” Beer said, adding it had been able to access encrypted messenger apps like Telegram, WhatsApp and iMessage.
Google hangouts and Gmail had also been affected, he added in the post, which provided a detailed breakdown of how the malicious software targeted and exploited iPhone vulnerabilities.
Most of the vulnerabilities targeted were found in the iPhone’s default Safari web browser, Beer said, adding that the Project Zero team had discovered them in almost every operating system from iOS 10 through to the current iOS 12 version.
Once embedded in a user’s iPhone, the malicious software sent back stolen data, including live user location data back to a “command and control server” every 60 seconds.
Beer said Google had informed Apple of the attacks in February, and Apple subsequently released a security patch for the iOS 12.1.
Long the driver of Apple’s money-making machine, iPhone revenue overall was down 12 percent from last year to $26 billion.
The tech giant sent out invitations on Thursday to a September event at its Silicon Valley campus where it is expected to unveil a new-generation iPhone.

Topics: Google iPhone cyber hacking technology

Apple likely to unveil latest iPhone on Sept. 10 at event in California

Updated 29 August 2019
Reuters

Apple likely to unveil latest iPhone on Sept. 10 at event in California

  • In an invite to the event, Apple teased five-colored version of logo
  • The company has been in the storm’s eye, with trade tensions affecting its manufacturing link to China
Updated 29 August 2019
Reuters

CUPERTINO, California: Apple Inc. will host an event on Sept. 10 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company’s Cupertino, California campus, where it is widely expected to unveil new iPhone models.
In an invite to the event on Thursday, Apple teased a five-colored version of its logo, implying launch of more colors for its new iPhone models.
The company has been in the storm’s eye, with trade tensions affecting its manufacturing link to China.

------

READ MORE: Apple welcomes India’s easing of foreign investment rules

------

Apple faces levies of 15% imposed by the Trump administration on major products made in China such as smartwatches and wireless headphones on Sept. 1, with a tariff on its biggest seller, the iPhone, to take effect on Dec. 15.
Sales of iPhone dropped to less than half of the company’s total revenue in its latest quarter for the first time in seven years.

Topics: media Apple technology iPhone Apple event

